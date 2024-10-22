Dateline Resources Advances Colosseum Gold Project Plans

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has unveiled a promising Scoping Study for its Colosseum Gold Project in California, highlighting a preference for an open-pit mining operation with an estimated annual production of 75,000 ounces of gold over 8.4 years. The study, based on a gold price of $2,200 per ounce, positions the project as a robust development opportunity with a projected internal rate of return of 31%. The company is advancing to the Project Selection Stage, aiming to enhance project economics before the Bankable Feasibility Study.

For further insights into AU:DTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.