Dateline Resources Advances Colosseum Gold Project Plans

October 22, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has unveiled a promising Scoping Study for its Colosseum Gold Project in California, highlighting a preference for an open-pit mining operation with an estimated annual production of 75,000 ounces of gold over 8.4 years. The study, based on a gold price of $2,200 per ounce, positions the project as a robust development opportunity with a projected internal rate of return of 31%. The company is advancing to the Project Selection Stage, aiming to enhance project economics before the Bankable Feasibility Study.

