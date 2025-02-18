DatChat, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

DatChat receives patent allowance in Mexico for technology enhancing content security and privacy in digital messaging.

DatChat, Inc. announced that the Mexican Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application on "Systems and Methods of Transforming Electronic Content," which DatChat expects will be formally issued in about 90 days. The CEO, Darin Myman, emphasized the importance of patent protection for their technology, as it supports the company's focus on privacy and security in digital communications. This new patent marks the 15th for DatChat, reinforcing its intellectual property strategy aimed at creating advanced security solutions for social media users. DatChat provides innovative messaging technologies that allow users to control message visibility and maintain privacy even after sharing.

The issuance of a Notice of Allowance for a new patent enhances DatChat's intellectual property portfolio, providing a competitive advantage in the secure messaging and social media market.

This patent will support DatChat's business strategy to scale technology and expand services in the digital metaverse, indicating potential growth opportunities.

The new patent adds to DatChat's existing IP, bringing the total to 15 patents, which strengthens its position in the sector by providing robust protection for its innovative technologies.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may indicate to investors that there is uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and growth potential.

The company's reliance on obtaining patents for competitive advantage may suggest vulnerability to competition and the importance of ongoing innovation to maintain market relevance.

The focus on patent applications may divert attention from other potential operational or financial challenges the company may face that are not addressed in the press release.

What is the recent patent announcement by DatChat?

DatChat received a Notice of Allowance for a patent on "Systems and Methods of Transforming Electronic Content" from the Mexican Patent Office.

How will the patent benefit DatChat?

The patent enhances DatChat's intellectual property protection, providing a competitive edge in securing privacy and content control for users.

What technology does DatChat offer for messaging?

DatChat offers a secure messaging platform that allows users to control message visibility duration and prevent screenshots.

What is the Myseum platform by DatChat?

Myseum is a social media ecosystem enabling users to securely store and share digital content within a private family library.

How many patents does DatChat hold in total?

With the new Mexican patent, DatChat now holds a total of 15 patents for its proprietary technology.

$DATS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $DATS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

New Brunswick, NJ, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS) (“DatChat” or the “Company”)



, a secure messaging and social media company, today announced that the Mexican Patent office issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application MX/a/2022/001527 titled “Systems and Methods of Transforming Electronic Content.” Following receipt of the Notice of Allowance, DatChat filed the final issue paperwork, paid the issue fees, and expects formal issuance of the patent in the next 90 days.





“The accelerating use of portable electronic devices such as smart phones or tablets for captured images, video content and texts requires advanced security and privacy methods for content control and security. We believe our solutions are supported by best-in-class technology and systems, so patent protection is a top business priority,” said Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of DatChat. “Robust IP is the cornerstone of our strategy for scaling our technology and expanding services within our digital metaverse. This new Mexican patent expands coverage for our proprietary systems to 15 in total.”





DatChat’s intellectual property provides early and first mover advantages in developing and marketing advanced technology that secures rights to privacy, protection and free speech for social media users.







About DatChat, Inc.







DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS) is a secure messaging and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device while feeling secure that at any time, and delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened. DatChat’s Myseum platform, ‘Your Forever Digital Shoebox,’ is a multi-tiered social media ecosystem that enables individuals, families, and other groups to store and share digital content such as messages, photos, videos, and documents within a highly secure and private family library. For more information about DatChat, please visit





datchat.com







.









