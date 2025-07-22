Datavault AI Inc. Partners with Burke Products to Enhance Defense and Aerospace Capabilities Through Innovative Technology Solutions

Datavault AI partners with Burke Products to enhance defense solutions through data integration and advanced technology.

Datavault AI Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Burke Products, a minority-owned Tier 1 supplier in the defense sector. This alliance will enable Datavault AI to leverage its data visualization and monetization technologies to support Burke's existing contracts, aiming to scale into product offerings by 2026. The collaboration will focus on enhancing defense and aerospace capabilities through advanced secure data solutions and technologies, particularly in areas like acoustic sciences and digital twin modeling. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, with plans to integrate Datavault AI's proprietary technologies into Burke's manufacturing systems. Both companies highlight the growing defense spending and modernization efforts as key drivers for the partnership, which they believe will redefine operational standards within the industry.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Burke Products, a minority-owned Tier 1 supplier, enhances Datavault AI's position in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Expected 2025 revenues from existing contracts signify immediate financial benefits from the collaboration.

Focus on advanced technology solutions like secure data management and predictive intelligence aligns with the projected $2.2 trillion global defense spending in 2025.

Integration of Datavault AI's acoustic sciences and digital twin technologies into Burke's systems sets the stage for innovative advancements in military-grade engineering and productization.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on a single partnership with Burke Products, which may expose Datavault AI to risks if the collaboration does not yield expected outcomes or revenue.

The press release highlights significant forward-looking statements, which may incite skepticism among investors regarding the company's ability to meet projections and the uncertainty surrounding the integration of new technologies and partnerships.

Possible concerns over the ability to maintain Nasdaq listing and overall financial stability due to statements regarding the need for additional financing and risks of continuing as a going concern.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Datavault AI and Burke Products partnership?

The partnership aims to advance defense and aerospace capabilities through innovative data solutions and manufacturing expertise.

How does Datavault AI contribute to the defense sector?

Datavault AI provides data visualization, valuation technologies, and advanced acoustic sciences to enhance military operations and product performance.

What technologies will be integrated into Burke Products' systems?

The initial phase will integrate Datavault AI's acoustic sciences and ADIO® tone technologies into Burke's pre-existing systems.

Why is this partnership significant for the defense industry?

This collaboration marks a transformative step in delivering innovative, secure, and mission-critical solutions amid rising global defense spending.

What are the expected outcomes of this partnership?

The partnership is expected to deliver new product offerings in 2026 and enhance operational standards in defense technology.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT)



, a leader in data visualization, valuation, and monetization technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Burke Products (“Burke”), a minority-owned Tier 1 supplier to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Department of Defense, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and the Defense Logistics Agency as well as their international allied force corollaries. The partnership stands to deliver 2025 Revenues from existing contracts of Burke’s that have now been subcontracted to Datavault AI and is set to scale into productized offerings into 2026.





Within the partnership Datavault AI has been contracted by Burke Products to engineer and produce solutions responsive to an array of opportunities. All opportunities are managed under the contract in a case by case fashion designed to be responsive to private and public RFPs and requests made directly and through subcontracts obtained by Burke and other contracting mechanisms in place at Burke Products on a global basis.





Military grade engineering, manufacturing and productization is now underway. The collaboration aims to advance defense and aerospace capabilities by integrating Datavault AI’s services and proprietary data and ADIO® tone technologies with Burke’s experienced manufacturing and engineering teams to accelerate productization and speed to market that Datavault AI’s technologies have been designed to automate and support at scale.





According to Janes, global defense spending is projected to exceed $2.2 trillion in 2025, with the U.S. defense budget alone expected to surpass $900 billion. As modernization efforts escalate, the sector is increasingly focused on secure data solutions, advanced tracking, and predictive intelligence—areas where Datavault AI is uniquely positioned to deliver for Burke new and innovative solutions that solve for advantages and forward progression of technologies in this sector. With Web 3.0 centric contributions of Datavault AI this partnership will explore technological synergies with particular emphasis on secure data management, resource tracking, and communication systems critical to mission success.





Aaron Bakhshi, CEO of Burke Products, shared his outlook on the business alliance and licensing contracts now in place with Datavault AI, “For more than 59 years, Burke Products has supplied advanced electro-mechanical components and assemblies to leading defense and aerospace partners, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, the U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency, and their allied international counterparts. As a minority-owned defense contractor committed to engineering innovation, we view this strategic alliance with Datavault AI as a transformative step toward future-ready solutions. The introduction and demonstrations of Datavault’s solutions into our product portfolio marks a significant evolution in how we approach innovation across mission-critical systems.”





Bakhshi continued: “This collaboration originated from Sonia Choi’s ability to identify and align mutual strategic interests, particularly around innovations in acoustic sciences and separately, the urgent challenge of addressing stolen valor—two distinct areas where Datavault AI’s platform provides an elegant and effective solution. Additionally, our shared vision around the scalable deployment of Digital Twin technologies further strengthens the foundation of this partnership and unlocks significant future potential. Her skill in connecting advanced technology to real-world defense applications and viable business models was instrumental in forming this agreement. It resonates with me, as it reflects the executive vision and innovation that Burke Products strives to champion across all of our initiatives. We believe the work underway with Datavault AI will deliver measurable value to our clients and help redefine operational standards across multiple defense verticals with new Web 3.0 solutions.”





The first phase will integrate Datavault AI’s acoustic sciences services and products, including patented ADIO® tone technology, into Burke’s pre-existing systems. Future phases may expand into integrating Datavault AI’s proprietary data solutions for digital twin modeling, predictive analytics, inventory logistics and management as well as blockchain-based tools to secure supply chains and authenticate critical components throughout their lifecycle.





“It has been an honor to work with and partner alongside Aaron Bakhshi and Burke Products to help extend Datavault AI’s orchestrated blend of talent and technological footprint into the defense sector,” said Sonia Choi, Co-Founder and CMO of Datavault AI and Lead Principal Investigator on a privately funded Strategic Partnership Project facilitated through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory



“Burke Products has a rare and profound legacy of combining engineering precision with innovation—qualities that immediately resonated with our shared commitment to mission-critical performance. We are both builders and systems thinkers, capable of harnessing our technologies to automate high-value solutions in environments defined by complexity and zero tolerance for error. By leveraging our advanced data and acoustic sciences to solve real-world problems and by aligning our ecosystems together, we’re laying the groundwork for scalable, American-built solutions. This marks a pivotal step and underscores Datavault AI’s strategic entry into, and sustained relevance within, modern defense infrastructure,” stated Sonia Choi.





As the defense and aerospace sectors rapidly evolve, this partnership marks a significant milestone. With a focus on security, precision, and next-gen data integration, Datavault AI and Burke Products are working together to shape the future of national defense technology.





Nathaniel T. Bradley, Co-Founder and CEO of Datavault AI, asserted:



This collaboration marks an international milestone of a scale we couldn’t have anticipated when we first founded the company. Sonia Choi has been diligently building toward this moment for years, and her ability to identify high-impact applications for Datavault AI’s technologies—while guiding our team through the execution with focus and discipline—has been exceptional. Through her vision and leadership, we’ve reached a breakthrough that aligns seamlessly across our VerifyU, ADIO®, High Performance Computing, WiSA and Datavault platforms, in concert with Burke Products’ expansive capabilities, trusted network, and precision-driven engineering excellence.”





Bradley noted, “Together, with Burke Products, we now have an industry leading, solutions-oriented contracting partner that not only understands Datavault AI’s mission, but is equipped to deliver defense-grade, purpose-built innovations when they are most needed. Sonia’s and Aaron’s influence will have a lasting impact—not only on Datavault AI’s trajectory, but on the broader U.S. defense industry it serves. We’re deeply grateful to Burke Products for validating our intellectual property, recognizing the strength of our team, and stepping forward with us to realize the full potential of this partnership.”







About Datavault AI Inc.







Datavault AI



TM



(Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at



www.dvlt.ai



About Burke Products, Inc.







Burke Products, Inc. is a minority-owned manufacturer of high-precision electro-mechanical components and assemblies, serving the aerospace and defense sectors for over 59 years. The company has established a longstanding reputation for reliability and excellence across critical supply chains, maintaining established relationships with clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Honeywell, General Dynamics, Goodrich, and Johnson & Johnson. Internationally, Burke has fulfilled government contracts and procurement programs for India and our allied defense partners in the UK, Japan, Germany, Turkey, and many others. Operating under ISO and AS-compliant quality systems, Burke specializes in contracted manufacturing, acoustic systems and technology integration, and rapid design-to-production capabilities for defense-grade hardware. Its core competencies support both domestic and allied military readiness through scalable, high-integrity supply partnerships.





To learn more about Burke Products, please visit



https://burkeproducts.com/



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, recent funding and M&A activities as well as our plans to integrate acquired businesses and technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that we are unable to satisfy all closing conditions in connection with the senior notes issuance described above, and the acquisition of certain assets from CSI; our ability to successfully integrate all IP that we have acquired; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various agreements we have entered into and assets we have acquired; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement the licensed technology into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investors:







Alliance Advisors Investor Relations







datavaultinvestors@allianceadvisors.com









Marketing Inquiries:









marketing@vault.email





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.