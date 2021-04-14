Datasea's(NASDAQ:DTSS) Share Price Is Down 82% Over The Past Three Years.

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) share price has gained some 32% in the last three months. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 82%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Datasea isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Datasea saw its revenue grow by 122% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Datasea provided a TSR of 35% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Datasea is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

