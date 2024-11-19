Datasea sees FY25 revenue $90M vs. $24M last year

Datasea (DTSS) pre-announced that its revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, is expected to be approximately $90M. This represents an increase of $66M, or 275.0%, compared to full-year revenue of $24M in fiscal year 2024. As of October 31, 2024, Datasea achieved approximately $31.7M in revenue for the first four months of fiscal 2025, which comprises previously disclosed first quarter revenue of $21.1M and today’s announcement of revenue of $10.6M generated in October 2024. CEO Zhixin Liu commented, “Our preannouncement of $90 million in revenue for fiscal 2025 is primarily due to strong results that we expect from our 5G digital applications business. This segment has exhibited robust growth for the first four months of fiscal 2025 driven by a series of large contracts, and we anticipate that this momentum will continue. As we penetrate additional verticals and continue to expand our footprint geographically, we believe that operating synergies will emerge that will rationalize our new business efforts and create improved operating profit. We are also pleased to see progress in our acoustic high-tech business, whose clean air products are designed to create healthy and safe living environments. With our ongoing marketing and sales initiatives, these high-margin acoustic high-tech products are positioned across a spectrum of marketing and sales platforms where we expect to see sustained positive results. Our two business segments are supported by core AI-driven technologies that we believe confer a competitive advantage in their respective market segments. We are confident that the financial results of our businesses with their distinct sources of revenue will create long-term value for our shareholders.”

