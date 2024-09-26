Datasea FY24 Net Loss Widens, But Revenues Soar

(RTTNews) - Digital technology company Datasea, Inc. (DTSS) announced Thursday that net loss for the full-year 2024 was $11.38 million or $4.38 per share, compared to $9.37 million or $5.70 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter soared to $23.98 million from $3.64 million in the same quarter last year. The substantial growth in revenue is primarily attributable to the rapid expansion of Datasea's 5G AI multimodal digital business in China.

