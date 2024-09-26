News & Insights

Markets
DTSS

Datasea FY24 Net Loss Widens, But Revenues Soar

September 26, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Digital technology company Datasea, Inc. (DTSS) announced Thursday that net loss for the full-year 2024 was $11.38 million or $4.38 per share, compared to $9.37 million or $5.70 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter soared to $23.98 million from $3.64 million in the same quarter last year. The substantial growth in revenue is primarily attributable to the rapid expansion of Datasea's 5G AI multimodal digital business in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.