Datapulse Technology Faces Shareholder Concerns Over Management and Dividends

November 15, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Datapulse Technology Limited (SG:BKW) has released an update.

Datapulse Technology Limited is facing scrutiny from shareholders and the Securities Investors Association of Singapore due to high turnover rates among its key management positions and the absence of dividends despite recent profitability. Shareholders are questioning the company’s dividend policy as they have not received dividends in over five years. The company emphasizes compliance with regulations and the importance of acting in the best interests of both the Group and its shareholders.

