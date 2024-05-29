News & Insights

Stocks

Datang Power’s AGM Scheduled for Key 2023 Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where key resolutions including the approval of the annual financial and supervisory reports, profit distribution proposal, and director elections will be considered. Shareholders must register by June 24 to attend and vote, and if the profit distribution is approved, the register will close in early July to confirm dividend entitlements.

For further insights into HK:0991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.