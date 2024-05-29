Datang Power’s AGM Scheduled for Key 2023 Resolutions

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where key resolutions including the approval of the annual financial and supervisory reports, profit distribution proposal, and director elections will be considered. Shareholders must register by June 24 to attend and vote, and if the profit distribution is approved, the register will close in early July to confirm dividend entitlements.

