News & Insights

Stocks

Datang Power Announces Major Asset Impairment

May 29, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has announced a provision for asset impairment and asset retirement related to the shutdown of a generation unit at its Xia Hua Yuan Thermal Power Branch, resulting in an expected reduction in total and net profits by approximately RMB237 million for the year 2024. The decision to write down these assets was made to accurately reflect the company’s financial position and was approved by the company’s Board and supervisory committee in compliance with accounting standards.

For further insights into HK:0991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.