Datang Power Announces Major Asset Impairment

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has announced a provision for asset impairment and asset retirement related to the shutdown of a generation unit at its Xia Hua Yuan Thermal Power Branch, resulting in an expected reduction in total and net profits by approximately RMB237 million for the year 2024. The decision to write down these assets was made to accurately reflect the company’s financial position and was approved by the company’s Board and supervisory committee in compliance with accounting standards.

