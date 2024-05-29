News & Insights

Stocks

Datang International Expands with New Acquisition

May 29, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co has announced the acquisition of a 95% equity stake in a target company from Datang Solar Energy for RMB 98,151,705. This significant expansion move will result in the target company becoming a subsidiary of Datang International. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction due to existing relationships and meets certain reporting and announcement requirements, though it does not necessitate independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.