Datang International Expands with New Acquisition

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co has announced the acquisition of a 95% equity stake in a target company from Datang Solar Energy for RMB 98,151,705. This significant expansion move will result in the target company becoming a subsidiary of Datang International. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction due to existing relationships and meets certain reporting and announcement requirements, though it does not necessitate independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:0991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.