Datang Group Schedules Crucial Shareholders’ Meeting

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced a H Share Class Meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Shareholders are entitled to attend and vote if their names are on the register by June 28, and they may appoint proxies to vote on their behalf. The meeting’s outcomes will be disclosed on both the company and the Stock Exchange’s websites.

For further insights into HK:1272 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.