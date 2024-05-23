Datang Environment’s Settlement Plan Boosts 2024 Profits

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced that following the approval of their Settlement Plan by the NCLAT, an estimated increase of RMB37.8 million in pre-tax profits is expected for the year 2024. This financial boost is attributed to favorable exchange rates and interest accrued on the repayment sum, with the first installment to be paid within 90 days of the approval. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution when trading company shares.

