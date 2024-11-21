Datametrex AI Expands with New IT Services Order

Datametrex AI Limited (TSE:DM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Datametrex AI Limited has secured an additional purchase order worth approximately $250,000 CAD for its IT services, highlighting the company’s successful expansion strategy and strong client relations. With an estimated delivery cost of $190,000 CAD, this order contributes to a 25% gross margin, showcasing Datametrex’s commitment to providing quality and reliable services in the IT sector.
For further insights into TSE:DM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.