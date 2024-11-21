News & Insights

Datametrex AI Expands with New IT Services Order

November 21, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Datametrex AI Limited (TSE:DM) has released an update.

Datametrex AI Limited has secured an additional purchase order worth approximately $250,000 CAD for its IT services, highlighting the company’s successful expansion strategy and strong client relations. With an estimated delivery cost of $190,000 CAD, this order contributes to a 25% gross margin, showcasing Datametrex’s commitment to providing quality and reliable services in the IT sector.

