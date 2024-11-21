Datametrex AI Expands with New IT Services Order

Datametrex AI Limited (TSE:DM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Datametrex AI Limited has secured an additional purchase order worth approximately $250,000 CAD for its IT services, highlighting the company’s successful expansion strategy and strong client relations. With an estimated delivery cost of $190,000 CAD, this order contributes to a 25% gross margin, showcasing Datametrex’s commitment to providing quality and reliable services in the IT sector.

For further insights into TSE:DM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.