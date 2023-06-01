Datagroup SE (FWB:D6H) Price Target Decreased by 6.94% to 91.87

The average one-year price target for Datagroup SE (FWB:D6H) has been revised to 91.87 / share. This is an decrease of 6.94% from the prior estimate of 98.72 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 119.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.35% from the latest reported closing price of 55.90 / share.

Datagroup SE Maintains 1.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datagroup SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D6H is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D6H by 18.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D6H by 1.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

