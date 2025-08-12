Markets

DATAGROUP Q3 Net Income Declines

August 12, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DATAGROUP SE reported that its third quarter net income declined to 5.4 million euros from 5.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.65 euros compared to 0.71 euros. Revenue was up 3.4% to 136.3 million euros in the third quarter. The company confirmed outlook for 2024/2025.

DATAGROUP is a German IT service provider. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.