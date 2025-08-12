DATAGROUP Q3 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - DATAGROUP SE reported that its third quarter net income declined to 5.4 million euros from 5.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.65 euros compared to 0.71 euros. Revenue was up 3.4% to 136.3 million euros in the third quarter. The company confirmed outlook for 2024/2025.

DATAGROUP is a German IT service provider. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies.

