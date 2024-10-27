News & Insights

DataDot Technology Unveils 2024 Governance Framework

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Datadot Technology Limited (AU:DDT) has released an update.

DataDot Technology Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, highlighting adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Principles. The company emphasizes strategic oversight, transparent director appointments, and the roles of the board and management in enhancing shareholder value. With clear policies and written agreements, DataDot aims to ensure robust governance practices.

