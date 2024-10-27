News & Insights

DataDot Technology Announces Virtual AGM and Key Resolutions

Datadot Technology Limited (AU:DDT) has released an update.

DataDot Technology Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on November 28, emphasizing cost efficiency and participation flexibility. Key agenda items include the consideration of the financial statements, a vote on the remuneration report, and the re-election of Director David Lloyd. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively by pre-registering and lodging proxy votes.

