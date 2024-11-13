Datadog's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,072, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $385,940.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $160.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.2 $5.75 $160.00 $114.4K 179 199 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.95 $16.55 $16.55 $115.00 $49.6K 0 40 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.1 $0.95 $1.05 $140.00 $45.3K 4.3K 499 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.0 $21.05 $21.5 $125.00 $43.0K 56 20 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $127.00 $39.0K 47 120

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 866,119, the price of DDOG is up by 2.83%, reaching $126.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Expert Opinions on Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $152.2.

