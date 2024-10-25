Datadog's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 76% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,300, and 11 are calls, amounting to $631,015.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $150.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $5.65 $5.45 $5.65 $131.00 $169.5K 176 300 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.81 $2.69 $2.81 $140.00 $76.1K 11.9K 272 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.35 $14.1 $14.35 $120.00 $66.8K 2.7K 47 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.97 $2.93 $2.94 $128.00 $66.7K 563 719 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.35 $135.00 $49.2K 4.7K 473

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Present Market Standing of Datadog Trading volume stands at 1,984,267, with DDOG's price up by 2.01%, positioned at $126.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Datadog

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $145.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $151. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * An analyst from DA Davidson upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.