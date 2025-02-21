Datadog's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $248,155, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $753,155.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $170.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.75 $2.71 $2.75 $135.00 $108.3K 3.6K 539 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $2.02 $2.1 $160.00 $105.0K 1.1K 1.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $170.00 $98.1K 1.1K 10 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.08 $0.99 $1.01 $165.00 $95.9K 498 1.1K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.66 $2.6 $2.66 $135.00 $75.5K 3.6K 576

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,174,164, the price of DDOG is down -3.65% at $121.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

