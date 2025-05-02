Datadog Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,955,354 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $124,655.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $119.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $119.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $100.00 $714.3K 436 2.1K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.85 $12.6 $12.65 $105.00 $624.9K 215 494 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $1.5 $1.27 $1.51 $91.00 $143.1K 1.7K 2 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.55 $8.2 $8.2 $110.00 $142.6K 1.0K 174 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.7 $105.00 $99.7K 839 274

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,844,211, the price of DDOG is up 0.92% at $107.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $122.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Datadog with a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Datadog with a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

