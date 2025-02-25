Datadog Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,977,423, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $319,790.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $150.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Datadog stands at 964.6, with a total volume reaching 17,703.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Datadog, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.66 $1.56 $1.66 $90.00 $830.0K 842 5.0K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.4 $100.00 $176.0K 5.8K 910 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.29 $2.12 $2.18 $95.00 $126.2K 276 579 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.25 $6.05 $6.23 $120.00 $124.6K 397 63 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $100.00 $88.7K 5.8K 1.4K

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Datadog, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Datadog With a volume of 3,341,366, the price of DDOG is down -1.83% at $115.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $170.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

