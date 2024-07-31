Datadog Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $2,485,478, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $150,782.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $97.5 to $130.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $97.5 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.3 $22.05 $22.2 $125.00 $1.3M 341 625 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.55 $22.25 $22.2 $125.00 $555.0K 341 251 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $97.50 $280.0K 570 500 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.35 $10.3 $10.35 $120.00 $58.9K 936 88 DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.75 $7.7 $7.75 $118.00 $53.4K 249 340

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,295,094, the DDOG's price is up by 1.53%, now at $116.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Datadog

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.75.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $155. An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $160. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

