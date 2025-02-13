Datadog Surpasses Q4 Revenue Estimates

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), a leading provider of observability and security platforms, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on February 13, 2025. The company outperformed expectations, with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 against estimates of $0.43, marking a 14% beat. Revenue climbed to $738 million, exceeding projections by $24 million and marking a 25.1% year-over-year increase. Generally, the quarter was marked by strong financial metrics and continuous customer growth, although potential challenges remain noteworthy.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.49 $0.43 $0.44 +11.4% Revenue $738M $714M $590M +25.1% Free Cash Flow $241M — $201M +19.7% Customers with $1M+ ARR 462 — 396 +16.7%

Datadog's Business Overview

Datadog is a significant player in the field of monitoring and security software. It offers an integrated platform that simplifies complex IT systems, helping businesses oversee their infrastructure and manage operations efficiently. A primary focus is its integrated observability and security platform. In such a rapidly evolving digital landscape, this comprehensive approach is crucial for organizations aiming to manage complex IT environments seamlessly.

In recent periods, Datadog has concentrated on expanding its product suite to cater to a broader range of customer needs. This includes adding features like the Database Monitoring product compatible with MongoDB and innovations like Kubernetes Active Remediation. By investing in these areas, Datadog seeks to enhance its offering, expand market capture, particularly among larger clients, and maintain a competitive edge in the technology sector.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

During this quarter, Datadog exceeded its revenue projections, with a notable 25% increase compared to Q4 2023. Its revenue of $738 million surpassed the projected range of $709M to $713M as per management's guidance. Additionally, non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 outperformed both analyst estimates and management's guidance. These achievements highlight Datadog's successful execution against its strategic goals.

Financially, the company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $179 million, indicating a solid operating margin of 24%. It also generated a free cash flow of $241 million, reflecting a robust margin of 33%. Despite these successes, high stock-based compensation continues to be a concern, impacting GAAP profitability measures, with net income per diluted share hitting $0.13, contrasting with the non-GAAP figures.

Datadog's strength lies in its customer expansion, with significant growth in customers achieving an annual recurring revenue of $1 million or more, rising to 462 in the quarter—a 16.7% year-over-year increase. The company also saw a 13% increase in customers reaching $100,000 ARR, totaling 3,610 at the end of the quarter. These metrics underline Datadog's ability to attract and retain high-value clients.

Amidst these positive results, Datadog remains focused on R&D initiatives to drive innovation and product expansions as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Datadog's management has provided guidance for Q1 2025, with projected revenue between $737 million and $741 million, and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $162 million to $166 million. For the full fiscal year of 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $3.175 billion and $3.195 billion.

Investors should watch for developments in strategic areas such as cloud-native integrations and scalability. Analysts and stakeholders will also closely monitor the company's ongoing efforts in product innovation and market expansion to sustain strong performance metrics. Datadog's ability to manage its stock-based compensation and navigate slowdowns will be crucial in maintaining and growing its profitability margins moving forward.

