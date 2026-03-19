Datadog Stock Surges 27% in a Year: Time to Hold or Book Profits?

Datadog DDOG has been one of the more resilient performers in the cloud software space, posting a gain of 27.2% in the past year in contrast to the broader Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Fourth-quarter 2025 results delivered a broad-based beat, and management issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2026, giving existing investors every reason to stay the course. Yet the stock's premium valuation and modestly constrained near-term earnings leverage suggest that new investors may want to wait for a better entry point before building a position in 2026. The platform's deepening role in cloud observability, AI workload monitoring and security creates a compelling long-term investment thesis, but the stock's premium pricing in the near term is equally hard to ignore.

DDOG’s 1 Year Performance



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A Blockbuster Q4 Sets the Stage

Datadog reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $953 million, up 29% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of 59 cents, marking a 20.4% increase from the year-ago period. Both figures exceeded consensus estimates, with revenues beating by 4.22% and EPS by 7.27%. Record bookings of $1.63 billion were up 37% year over year, including 18 deals surpassing $10 million in total contract value.



The customer base expanded to 32,700, up from roughly 30,000 a year ago, and the pool of customers generating at least $1 million in annualized recurring revenues grew 31% to 603. Platform adoption metrics also trended positively, with 84% of customers using two or more products and 9% using ten or more. Full-year 2025 operating cash flow reached $1.05 billion, with free cash flow of $915 million, underscoring the durability of the underlying business model.

2026 Guidance and Consensus Expectations

For fiscal 2026, Datadog guided for revenues of $4.06-$4.10 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.08-$2.16, with non-GAAP operating income expected in the $840-$880 million range. For the first quarter of 2026, the company projects revenues of $951-$961 million and non-GAAP EPS of 49-51 cents. Management expects capital expenditures and capitalized software to represent 4-5% of revenues in fiscal 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.08 billion, suggesting 19.17% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, indicating a 3.41% increase from the prior year. The limited earnings growth relative to the anticipated revenue acceleration signals that Datadog intends to reinvest aggressively in AI innovation and platform expansion, which could temper near-term margin improvement. Datadog has historically guided conservatively, raising the outlook throughout the year, suggesting actual results may once again exceed the initial baseline.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Recent Developments Reinforce the Growth Thesis

Heading into 2026, Datadog has been active on multiple fronts. In March 2026, the company launched a new Model Context Protocol server designed to give AI agents secure, real-time access to unified observability data, a move that extends its platform into the fast-growing agentic AI infrastructure space. In February 2026, Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to advance AI innovation and enterprise observability capabilities, reflecting growing recognition that AI model development and observability are increasingly intertwined as enterprises scale their deployments. Also in February, the company published research showing that 87% of organizations are running software with known, exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that builds a compelling demand case for its growing portfolio of cloud security products. In early March 2026, Dominic Phillips joined the board of directors, a governance move aligned with the company's continued scaling ambitions.

Competitive Landscape and Valuation Demands Caution

Datadog navigates an intensely competitive landscape in cloud observability. International Business Machines IBM, through its Instana platform, competes directly in enterprise-grade monitoring, leveraging its deep IT relationships to challenge Datadog in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Dynatrace DT offers a unified observability platform that overlaps meaningfully with Datadog's core product suite, frequently contending for large enterprise consolidation deals. Cisco CSCO, with its AppDynamics and Full-Stack Observability tools, remains a well-resourced rival in networking and application performance monitoring. As IBM expands its AI-driven observability capabilities and Dynatrace and Cisco invest in next-generation platform features, competitive pressure is likely to intensify. Datadog's multi-product stickiness and high retention rates offer a durable advantage, though the growing resources of IBM, Dynatrace and Cisco make the competitive environment a key factor for investors to watch closely.



Datadog's operational story remains compelling, but its valuation leaves limited margin for error. The stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 10.92X, a significant premium to the Zacks Internet - Software industry's forward multiple of 3.89X. DDOG carries a Value Score of F, suggesting the market has already priced in a highly optimistic growth scenario.

DDOG's Premium Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

For current shareholders, maintaining exposure while watching for execution confirmation each quarter makes tactical sense. Those awaiting their first entry point in DDOG would be well-advised to exercise patience and look for a better setup in 2026. DDOG stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.