Datadog Stock Spikes as Earnings and Outlook Crush Street Estimates

Datadog, a data-analytics company, was modestly profitable on an adjusted basis, while Wall Street had expected a loss

The data-analytics company was modestly profitable on an adjusted basis, while Wall Street had expected a loss.

Datadog stock is trading sharply higher after the New York-based data-analytics software business posted impressive results in its first quarter as a public company.

For the third quarter, Datadog (ticker: DDOG) reported revenue of $95.9 million, up 88% from the year-earlier quarter, and well ahead of the Wall Street consensus expectation that the result would be $84.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company was modestly profitable, with earnings of less than a penny a share, but far better than the loss of 14 cents a share Wall Street had expected.

The company said that as of Sept. 30, it had 727 customers with annualized revenue of $100,000 or more, up 93% from 377 as of that day in 2018.

For the current quarter, the company expected revenue of $101 million to $103 million and a per-share loss of 1 to 2 cents. The previous Wall Street consensus expectation was for $91.5 million in revenue and a loss of 5 cents a share.

For the full year, Datadog expects revenue of $350 million to $352 million and a loss of 11-12 cents a share. Wall Street had expected $330.2 million of revenue and a per-share loss of 30 cents.

“Datadog has established itself as the leading monitoring and analytics platform and we have continued to extend our capabilities during the quarter,” Datadog CEO and co-founder Olivier Pomel said in a statement late on Tuesday. “We believe we are still in the early innings of a very large market opportunity, and we remain focused on solving our customers’ pain points.”

Datadog went public in September at $27 a share. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock was up 12.5%, to $38.70.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.