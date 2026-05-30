Datadog Share Value Has More Than Doubled As Investors Recognize a Growing Market Opportunity

Key Points

The company's specialized AI monitoring tools, such as LLM observability and Bits AI, are driving adoption.

Datadog's cloud platform creates high switching costs for its enterprise customers.

The stock trades at a premium valuation after its recent climb.

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Datadog's (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock price has more than doubled from its April lows, pushing its market cap toward $80 billion. The cloud monitoring company now trades at all-time highs after Q1 revenue growth expanded to 32% year over year, topping $1 billion in a quarter for the first time.

The recent news that Microsoft plans to cancel Claude Code licenses for its developers points to a growing need for companies to track artificial intelligence (AI) usage and costs. This environment could be a boon for Datadog, whose software helps companies observe and optimize spending across their entire technology stack.

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A single dashboard

Datadog sells a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps companies monitor all of their technology in one place. Think of it as a single dashboard that shows the health of a company's servers, software applications, and security systems in real time.

This solves a major headache that came with the move to the cloud, where a company's tech is a complex web of services. Datadog's platform brings all that data together, so engineers can find and fix problems quickly.

As more data flows into Datadog, it becomes the central hub for a company's tech operations, making it more difficult to switch providers. This is its land-and-expand model in action, as existing customers are currently spending just over 20% more on services than they did a year ago.

The biggest threat to Datadog comes from cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, which offer their own monitoring tools (often bundled at a low cost). While these tools are generally considered less specialized, they represent ongoing competitive pressure that could erode Datadog's pricing power down the road.

Attractive free cash flow, but a steep price

Datadog is a highly profitable business on a cash flow basis, even while reinvesting 45% of its revenue into research and development. The company generated $915 million in free cash flow (FCF) last year, for a FCF margin of 27%. The balance sheet is also in great shape, with $3.7 billion in net cash.

The company has a valuable platform that's becoming more important as technology costs, especially around AI, continue to rise for its enterprise customers. The business is healthy, with impressive cash flow and a growing AI observability and security product line.

The main risk for investors today is the valuation. At current prices, the stock trades for roughly 22 times sales and nearly 80 times last year's free cash flow. That's a steep price for a company that'll eventually run into the law of large numbers. That said, there's plenty of operating leverage in the business model, but it'll need to firm up its competitive position before it can pull back on the spending.



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Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Datadog, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.