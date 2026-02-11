Datadog Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

Datadog DDOG reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which increased 20.4% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.27%.



The company’s net revenues of $953.19 million rose 29.2% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 4.22%.

Q4 Details of DDOG

The company ended the fourth quarter with 32,700 customers, up from about 30,000 in the prior-year period.



In the quarter under review, Datadog had 4,310 customers with an Annualized Run Rate (ARR) of $100,000 or more, up from about 3,610 in the year-ago quarter. These customers generated about 90% of the total ARR.



Additionally, the company reported 603 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, representing a 30.5% increase from 462 in the year-ago period.



As of the end of the fourth quarter, 84% of customers used two or more products, up from 83% in the year-ago period. Additionally, 55% of customers utilized four or more products, up from 50% in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, 33% of customers used six or more products, up from 26% a year ago, while 18% used eight or more products, up from 12% in the prior-year quarter. Datadog reported a trailing 12-month net revenue retention rate of approximately 120% in the fourth quarter, up from the high-110% range in the prior-year quarter.

Datadog, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Operating Details of DDOG

In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP gross profit increased 28.8% year over year, reaching $776.3 million. Datadog's adjusted gross margin declined 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 81%.



Research & development expenses grew 32.5% on a year-over-year basis to $280.3 million. Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 70 basis points to 29.4%.



Sales and marketing expenses rose 26.5% year over year to $219.1 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 50 basis points to 23%.



General & administrative expenses increased 21% year over year, reaching $46.8 million in the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 30 basis points to 4.9%.



Datadog reported a non-GAAP operating income of $230.1 million, up 28.4% year over year. However, its non-GAAP operating margin of 24% remained flat compared to the prior year.

Datadog's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Datadog had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $4.5 billion compared with $4.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Operating cash flow was $327 million in the reported quarter, up from $251 million reported in the previous quarter. Free cash flow during the quarter was $291 million compared with $214 million in the prior quarter, with a free cash flow margin of 30.5%.

Datadog's Guidance for First Quarter 2026 & Fiscal Year 2026

For the first quarter of 2026, Datadog anticipates revenues between $951-$961 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of 49-51 cents. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the band of $195-$205 million.



For fiscal 2026, Datadog anticipates revenues between $4.06 billion and $4.10 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $2.08 and $2.16. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $840-$880 million.

Datadog’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Datadog carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Analog Devices ADI, Applied Materials AMAT and MKS Inc. MKSI are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



MKS shares have gained 125.9% in the past 12-month period. MKSI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Analog Devices' shares have gained 58.5% in the past 12-month period. ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 18, 2026.



Applied Materials shares have gained 80.4% in the past 12-month period. AMAT is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 12, 2026. Applied Materials currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.