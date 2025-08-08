Datadog Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Datadog DDOG reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents, which increased 7% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.20%.



The company’s net revenues of $826.8 million rose 28.1% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 4.55%.

Q2 Details of DDOG

The company ended the second quarter with 31,400 customers, up from about 28,700 in the prior-year period.



In the second quarter of 2025, Datadog had 3,850 customers with an annualized run rate (ARR) of $100,000 or more, up from about 3,390 in the year-ago quarter. These customers generated about 89% of the total ARR.

Datadog, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

As of the end of the second quarter, 83% of customers used two or more products, unchanged from the year-ago period. Additionally, 52% of customers utilized four or more products, up from 49% in the year-ago quarter.



Datadog reported a trailing 12-month net revenue retention rate of approximately 120% in the second quarter, up from the mid-110% in the prior year's quarter.

Operating Details of DDOG

In the second quarter, Datadog’s adjusted gross margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 80.9%.



Research & development expenses grew 45.5% on a year-over-year basis to $263.2 million. Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 380 bps to 31.8%.



Sales and marketing expenses rose 27.4% year over year to $200 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 10 bps to 24.2%.



General & administrative expenses increased 22.9% year over year, reaching $41.9 million in the reported quarter. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 20 bps to 5.1%.



Datadog reported a non-GAAP operating income of $164.1 million, up 4.2% year over year. However, its non-GAAP operating margin of 19.8% shrank by 460 basis points from the prior year.

Datadog’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, Datadog had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $3.9 billion compared with $4.4 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Operating cash flow was $200 million in the reported quarter, down from $272 million reported in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $165 million compared with $244 million in the prior quarter.

Datadog’s Guidance for Q3 & 2025

For the third quarter of 2025, Datadog anticipates revenues between $847 million and $851 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of 44-46 cents. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the band of $176-$180 million.



For 2025, Datadog anticipates revenues between $3.312 billion and $3.322 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.80 and $1.83. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $684-$694 million.

Datadog’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Datadog carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Vipshop VIPS, Lumentum LITE and NetEase, Inc. NTES are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Vipshop sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Lumentum and NetEase carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VIPS and NTES are scheduled to report their respective second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14. LITE is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.