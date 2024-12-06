Datadog price target raised to $187 from $155 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $187 from $155 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With software “back in favor again,” valuation levels have now caught up to historical averages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says there could be further upside as estimates have not moved higher yet and as base valuations shift out another year to 2026.

