Datadog price target raised to $171 from $149 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $171 from $149 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after meeting with its management team. The commentary from the meeting was very positive as the company described the macro environment as stable with a positive upward tilt, the analyst tells investors in a research note. That assessment was consistent with commentary from the last few quarters, but encouraging all the same, BTIG notes, adding that Datadog also stands to benefit from greater AI adoption.

