Datadog price target raised to $165 from $160 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Sherman raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $165 from $160 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said revenue growth and Q4 guide in-line with the Street.
