Datadog price target raised to $155 from $140 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $155 from $140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Growth for Datadog remains best-in-class in the current environment, but has not changed for a few quarters now, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DDOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.