Datadog price target lowered to $151 from $157 at Bernstein

October 21, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed lowered the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $151 from $157 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Th firm now believes Datadog’s Q3 sales growth decelerates to 25%-25.5% year-over-year and Q4 will accelerate to 27.5%. Based on its latest channel checks and full quarter’s worth of alt-data, Bernstein thinks its prior Q3 and Q4 expectations were too strong.

