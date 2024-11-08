Datadog price target lowered to $133 from $135 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $133 from $135 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a Q2 that was “just right” across the key revenue and operating margin metrics, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to love the company’s leadership in cloud-native observability, end-to-end solution across the three pillars of observability, and the trend of consolidation within the market.

