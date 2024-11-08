News & Insights

Stocks
DDOG

Datadog price target lowered to $133 from $135 at Scotiabank

November 08, 2024 — 10:31 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Datadog (DDOG) to $133 from $135 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a Q2 that was “just right” across the key revenue and operating margin metrics, the analyst tells investors. The firm continues to love the company’s leadership in cloud-native observability, end-to-end solution across the three pillars of observability, and the trend of consolidation within the market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DDOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.