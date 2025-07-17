Datadog, Inc. to Report Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Datadog will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Datadog, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025 on August 7, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the results and provide financial guidance. Interested participants can register for dial-in details or access a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Datadog's website, where a replay will also be made available. Datadog is a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications that offers various services like infrastructure monitoring and application performance tracking to facilitate organizations in their digital transformation efforts.

Datadog will report its financial results for Q2 FY 2025 on August 7, 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.



The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance and future guidance.



The presence of a live webcast and archived replay allows for wider access to the financial discussion, supporting investor engagement and transparency.



Datadog’s robust SaaS platform is positioned as essential for organizations undergoing digital transformation, highlighting its relevance in the growing cloud applications market.

While the announcement of the financial results can be seen as standard practice, any delay or unexpected changes in these results on the scheduled date may lead to speculation about the company's financial health.

The press release does not provide any insights or previews into financial guidance, leaving investors and analysts with uncertainty about future performance.

The lack of specific metrics or highlighted achievements in the release may suggest that the company is not currently delivering strong results or growth, raising concerns among stakeholders.

When will Datadog announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Datadog will report its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

What time is the Datadog conference call on August 7, 2025?

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Datadog conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering through the provided link for dial-in details.

Where can I find the Datadog live webcast?

The live webcast will be available on Datadog's Investor Relations page of their website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be archived on the Datadog website following the event.

$DDOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DDOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 06/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 144 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 144 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 745,526 shares for an estimated $88,725,779 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 722,845 shares for an estimated $83,693,152 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 283,225 shares for an estimated $33,536,277 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 147,771 shares for an estimated $18,430,772 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 62,752 shares for an estimated $7,589,601 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,664 shares for an estimated $3,806,487 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598 .

. DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DDOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDOG in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DDOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DDOG forecast page.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $171.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $165.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click





this link





to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the





Investor Relations page





of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.







Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.







Yuka Broderick





Datadog Investor Relations









IR@datadoghq.com









Dan Haggerty





Datadog Public Relations









Press@datadoghq.com







