Datadog, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.65 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $43.82 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.84 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $826.76 million from $645.28 million last year.

Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.65 Mln. vs. $43.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $826.76 Mln vs. $645.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $847 - $851 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.83 Full year revenue guidance: $3.312 - $3.322 Bln

