Datadog, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Datadog, Inc. (DDOG):

Earnings: $43.82 million in Q2 vs. -$3.97 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.66 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $645.28 million in Q2 vs. $509.46 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 - $664 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.66 Full year revenue guidance: $2.62 - $2.63 Bln

