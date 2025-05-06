Datadog, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $24.64 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $42.63 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.91 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.6% to $761.55 million from $611.25 million last year.

Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.64 Mln. vs. $42.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $761.55 Mln vs. $611.25 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $787 - $791 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 - $1.71 Full year revenue guidance: $3.215 - $3.235 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.