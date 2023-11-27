Datadog Inc - (DDOG) Price Target Increased by 11.35% to 117.89

The average one-year price target for Datadog Inc - (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been revised to 117.89 / share. This is an increase of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 105.88 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 143.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.45% from the latest reported closing price of 112.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog Inc -. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.49%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 261,368K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,849K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares, representing an increase of 43.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 73.83% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,151K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,392K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,327K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,142K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,292K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,204K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 7.71% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,180K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

