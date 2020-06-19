Datadog Earns Coveted FedRAMP Authorization, Permitting Its Use By U.S. Government Agencies

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) announced on Thursday that it had successfully navigated the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification process and has achieved its Low-Impact Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Authorization.

Achieving this distinction allows U.S. federal government departments and agencies to adopt and use Datadog's cloud monitoring platform, which became available in the FedRAMP marketplace on May 14, 2020.

"We're excited to bring our cloud monitoring capabilities to government agencies and public sector customers, and will continue to work on further FedRAMP authorizations," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Datadog's vice president of product and community. "Datadog's authorization for low-impact SaaS in the FedRAMP marketplace reflects our commitment to privacy, security, and compliance."

Avoiding critical downtime

Datadog's tools and services not only help customers scale their cloud-computing operations, it also monitors activity across client's cloud-based systems, notifying them of any critical issues that might result in costly downtime. Once a problem has been identified, Datadog sends out an alert to the appropriate technician, not only reporting the issue, but also providing helpful suggestions about how to resolve the problem.

The system even works for customers that have data strewn across a multi-cloud network, helping breakdown silos that exist within organizations. Datadog also gathers data that provides useful analytics that can help customers prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

The technologies that Datadog provides "are invaluable to federal, state, and local governments as they modernize their digital operations and bring their services to the public through the cloud," the company said in a statement.

