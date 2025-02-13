DATADOG Earnings Results: $DDOG Reports Quarterly Earnings

DATADOG ($DDOG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $737,730,000, beating estimates of $728,827,107 by $8,902,893.

DATADOG Insider Trading Activity

DATADOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 175 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 175 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 844,787 shares for an estimated $119,027,019 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 785,536 shares for an estimated $104,848,321 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 472,906 shares for an estimated $67,252,678 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 121,615 shares for an estimated $15,936,726 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 88,093 shares for an estimated $10,780,522 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 75,722 shares for an estimated $10,143,632 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,496 shares for an estimated $6,254,838 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 39,058 shares for an estimated $5,368,601 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,326 shares for an estimated $1,535,096.

DATADOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 504 institutional investors add shares of DATADOG stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

