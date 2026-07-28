Datadog Director Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares for $5.2 Million

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 20,000 shares with an estimated value of ~$5.2 million based on a weighted average execution price of $261.53.

This disposal represented 35% of the insider's total equity holdings, including shares acquired via the immediate exercise of options.

The activity was conducted indirectly through trusts, involving the conversion of 20,000 derivative securities into common stock for immediate sale.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 13, 2026, providing a structured exit for a portion of the insider's position.

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Amit Agarwal, a Director at Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), reported a sale of 20,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 16, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$5.2 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 20,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 29,071 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 8,181 Post-transaction value $9.77 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($261.53); post-transaction value based on July 16, 2026 market close ($262.32).

Key questions

How does this disposal affect the insider's total equity position?

The transaction reduced Amit Agarwal's total holdings of common stock by 35%, leaving a combined 37,252 shares held directly and indirectly. The remaining indirect holdings are managed through the Agarwal 2018 Family Trust and the Agarwal 2019 Family Trust, of which the reporting person's spouse is the trustee.

The transaction reduced Amit Agarwal's total holdings of common stock by 35%, leaving a combined 37,252 shares held directly and indirectly. The remaining indirect holdings are managed through the Agarwal 2018 Family Trust and the Agarwal 2019 Family Trust, of which the reporting person's spouse is the trustee. What was the mechanism and timing of the share acquisition?

The transaction involved the exercise of 20,000 stock options that were immediately sold as shares. This liquidity event took place on July 16, 2026, a date on which Datadog shares had delivered an 88% return over the preceding 12-month period.

The transaction involved the exercise of 20,000 stock options that were immediately sold as shares. This liquidity event took place on July 16, 2026, a date on which Datadog shares had delivered an 88% return over the preceding 12-month period. Does the insider maintain a significant residual incentive stake?

Yes, beyond the common stock position, the insider retains substantial exposure through 906,499 indirect derivative securities held by the Agarwal 2019 Family Trust and the reporting person's spouse.

Yes, beyond the common stock position, the insider retains substantial exposure through 906,499 indirect derivative securities held by the Agarwal 2019 Family Trust and the reporting person's spouse. What governed the execution of these trades?

The trades were carried out under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $258.69 Market Capitalization $92.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $135.7 million

Company Snapshot

Datadog provides a comprehensive cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that combines infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, log management, and security surveillance capabilities to deliver end-to-end visibility for enterprise customers.

The company operates on a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue from customers across North America and internationally who pay for access to its integrated monitoring and analytics platform.

Datadog serves developers, IT operations personnel, and business stakeholders at enterprises seeking unified visibility and observability across their cloud and on-premises infrastructure and applications.

Datadog is a leading provider of cloud-based observability and monitoring solutions with a market capitalization of $92.1 billion and TTM revenue of $3.7 billion. The company has demonstrated strong growth momentum, with its stock appreciating 88.23% over the past year, reflecting robust demand for its integrated platform that consolidates multiple monitoring functions into a single, unified solution. Datadog's competitive advantage lies in its ability to automate and streamline critical operational functions for enterprises, enabling real-time visibility across complex, distributed infrastructure environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Agarwal’s sale may be a function of great timing rather than any issues with Datadog’s fundamentals.

Agarwal sold shares in a share sale planned in March through a Rule10b5-1 transaction, which allows for pre-planned sales to avoid the appearance of acting on inside information.

The Datadog director benefited from excellent timing as all of the yearly gains in Datadog happened after April. Investors should also note that this was an options exercise, an action typically carried out for personal financial reasons.

Moreover, Agarwal reduced his holdings by 35%, meaning he retains 65% of his shares in the SaaS stock.

However, as much as Agarwal’s actions are not necessarily a sell signal in itself, it is arguably a good time to sell for investors who need to increase liquidity. Even if its 690 P/E ratio is too high to be a meaningful valuation measure, the forward P/E of 107 could indicate the stock price has moved ahead of Datadog’s fundamentals.

Thus, investors might be best served by taking actions based on their own needs rather than treating the insider sale as a call to action.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.