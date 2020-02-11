Datadog (DDOG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Datadog, Inc DDOG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 13.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $101 million to $103 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $102.2 million.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter loss has been steady at 2 cents over the past 30 days.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.



Datadog, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Datadog, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider



Datadog’s fourth-quarter results are expected to have benefited from increased adoption of its new and existing products and an expanded customer base.



Notably, the company secured several client wins in the fourth quarter, which included a multinational telecom provider, a higher education software and services company and a European shipping and logistics company, among others. These wins are likely to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the company enhanced its machine learning and AI capabilities with the launch of features like watchdog and metric coalition for its platform. This well positioned it to address the growing demand for complex IT analytics solutions.



Further, Datadog’s growing international presence is likely to have benefited its performance during the quarter. Notably, the company witnessed strong sales in the EMEA region in the third quarter and the trend is expected to have continued.



The company also witnessed strong uptake of its synthetic products in the third quarter and expects the synthetic segment to have remained bullish this time around as well.



However, increased expenditure on research & development, as well as sales and marketing is expected to have kept margins under pressure.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Datadog has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Alteryx, Inc. AYX has an Earnings ESP of +6.49% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Five9, Inc. FIVN has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Zillow Group, Inc. ZG has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and a Zack Rank #3.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.