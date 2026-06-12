Datadog (DDOG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $229.69, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 15.48% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Datadog in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 23.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.08 billion, indicating a 30.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.59% and +25.71%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.79% higher within the past month. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 98.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.49, which means Datadog is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that DDOG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.01 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.