Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $65.83, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 8.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $468.13 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of +7.14% and +24.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower within the past month. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.89, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.