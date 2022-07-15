Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $93.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 14.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.05 million, up 61.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +56.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 130.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.96.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.