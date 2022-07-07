Datadog (DDOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $107.70, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 0.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $378.37 million, up 62.01% from the year-ago period.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +56.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Datadog is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 149.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.53, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

