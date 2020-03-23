Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $32.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 27.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 29.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 31.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DDOG as it approaches its next earnings release.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $540.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -400% and +48.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDOG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DDOG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

