Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Datadog (DDOG) ending at $102.93, denoting a -1% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 20.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Datadog in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 4.55% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $739.51 million, up 20.98% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.69 per share and a revenue of $3.19 billion, indicating changes of -7.14% and +18.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.68% downward. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Datadog is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

It is also worth noting that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 7.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

